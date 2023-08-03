Intrust Bank NA Has $204,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.