Intrust Bank NA Invests $165,000 in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Intrust Bank NA owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

