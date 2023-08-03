Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $670,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 106,769 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $12,846,400,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

