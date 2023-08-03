Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 203,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,510,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,108,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock worth $155,495,394 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 5.2 %

OSW opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

