Intrust Bank NA Has $207,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUMFree Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.