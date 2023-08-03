Intrust Bank NA Has $207,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

