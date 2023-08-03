Intrust Bank NA Invests $213,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

