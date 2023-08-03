4,477 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.