Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.