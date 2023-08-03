Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,942 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

Edison International Trading Up 0.7 %

EIX stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.738 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

