Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

CMBS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

