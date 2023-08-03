Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,470 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

