Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan acquired 322,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan bought 322,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

