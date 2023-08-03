ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBNY. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABB Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

