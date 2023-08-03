Ellevest Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after purchasing an additional 440,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

