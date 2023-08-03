Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 406.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

