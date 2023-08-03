Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 94.6% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

REG opened at $65.69 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

