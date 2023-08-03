Ellevest Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in ITT by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $106,328,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

