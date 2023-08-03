Ellevest Inc. Buys 575 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $98,156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10,007.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 783,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after purchasing an additional 775,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 731,681 shares during the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $119.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.56 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $806,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,872 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

