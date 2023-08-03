Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth $16,017,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,227,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,310,000 after purchasing an additional 582,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 672.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 582,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 507,138 shares during the last quarter.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KW opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $132.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.94 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

KW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

