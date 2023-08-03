Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1,758.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Shell by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,385.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.