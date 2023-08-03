Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,324.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,340. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

