Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

GSLC stock opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

