Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,640 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 615.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 1.5 %

MAS stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,406,701. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

