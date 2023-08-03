Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. KilterHowling LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 172,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

