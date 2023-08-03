Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.74. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

