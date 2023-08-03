4,829 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $4,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

