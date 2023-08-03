Larson Financial Group LLC Has $158,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.