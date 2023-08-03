United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

