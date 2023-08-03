Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

