Larson Financial Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 13.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of BATS:BMAR opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

