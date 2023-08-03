Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 334,656 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 2.97% of Radware worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $24.48.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

