American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,509 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $166.80 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

