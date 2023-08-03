Larson Financial Group LLC Has $171,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,233 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $61,857,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

