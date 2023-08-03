Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,376 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

DUK opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

