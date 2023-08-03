Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 453 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

