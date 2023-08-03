Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Wix.com worth $28,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 946,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 306,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wix.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after acquiring an additional 70,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Shares of WIX opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

