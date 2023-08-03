Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

