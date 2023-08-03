Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

