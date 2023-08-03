NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE NOV opened at $20.02 on Monday. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after buying an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,383,000 after buying an additional 653,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,398,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $285,024,000 after buying an additional 154,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

