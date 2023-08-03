Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 4,932 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Perficient were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Perficient by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,042,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Price Performance

Perficient stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

