Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 699 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 472.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $7,038,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GVA opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GVA. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

