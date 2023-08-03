Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after buying an additional 1,819,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.3 %

XOM stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

