Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.43.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $419.07 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $484.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.61. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

