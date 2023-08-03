Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Axalta Coating Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance
Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $33.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.