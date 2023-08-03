Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.