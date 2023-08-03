Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 128,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

