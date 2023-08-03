Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.74 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

AWK opened at $145.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.08%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

