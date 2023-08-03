Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.25.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $775.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.