Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.82 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Digi International

Digi International Trading Down 2.8 %

DGII opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.