Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY23 guidance to $11.70-$12.10 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $304.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.29. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,661 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,531 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

